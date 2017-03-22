Father Of Dead Staten Island Girl Allegedly Violated Protection Order

March 22, 2017 3:49 PM
Administration for Children's Services, Bianca Abdul, Moreland Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island baby was found dead on Monday, and her father was placed under arrest.

The Administration for Children’s Services had been called to the house on Moreland Street at least seven times for possible child abuse, and police have answered domestic disturbance calls at the home as well.

The girl’s father Joseph Abdul has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection. One-year-old Bianca was found unresponsive Monday, three days after her mother said the little girl hit her head.

It’s all puzzling to neighbor Nancy Veretta.

“It no make sense, no make sense because I see her when she is a little baby,” she told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern.

There’s a makeshift memorial in front of the house, and a sign reading ‘rest in peace little angel Bianca.’

