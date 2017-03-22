CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Video Of Stranger Stepping In To Stop Teens From Fighting Goes Viral

March 22, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Viral Video

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Video of a fight between two New Jersey teenagers has gone viral, garnering more than 25 million views, and it’s all for a good reason.

The video, which was posted on Facebook on Monday, shows a man stopping the fight and refusing to leave until the boys shake hands.

The clip starts with a fistfight in Atlantic City between two boys as other youths record it on their phones. Ibn Ali Miller then walks up, gets between the two and tells the onlookers that they’re cowards for recording the scuffle.

“Look, they laughing. Look,” Miller says while gesturing to the gathered crowd. “He’s got a big smile on his face. — He’s supposed to be your man.”

The stranger then tells the teens they are “almost men” and need to start acting like it.

“Y’all got parents. Don’t make your parents look like this,” he said.

After learning from the teen combatants that they had no idea why they started fighting, the man refused to leave until they both shook hands.

“It’s a great thing to have the youth listen like that” Miller told the Press of Atlantic City. “That doesn’t always happen. Those young men impressed me.”

Miller said that he was running an errand for his mother while on a break from a class when he came across the fight.

“That scene that went down, that happens a lot in Atlantic City, and these kids are too young,” Miller told the newspaper, adding that it’s not the first fight he’s broken up and probably won’t be the last. “You can’t pick that ‘today, I’m gonna stop some kids from fighting’, but God does what he wills.”

The video drew a retweet from Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who saluted the man “who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation.”

“To me the fact that LeBron and others have seen it — it’s cool, I’d be more excited when I was a younger man,” Miller told the newspaper, adding that his family isn’t on social media because of all of the negativity. “But I want people to take away from it to pay it forward. That’s it.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

