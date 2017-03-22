Pac-Man And Pig Heads: Weird Eats On The Upper West Side

By Carly Petrone

Head to the Upper West Side for some culinary creations like no other. From massive ice cream cones to Pac-Man dumplings, here are five restaurants and shops serving up some truly unique menu items.

Half Pig Head Confit at Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway

New York, NY

212-496-9100

More: NYC Spring Restaurant Openings

The newly opened Maison Pickle (sister restaurant of the popular Jacob’s Pickles) may be known for their French dips, but this place is also serving up some seriously unique menu items. Chef Harold Villarosa is shaking things up with a Half Pig Head Confit. Yep, this meaty dish is beautifully displayed on a large platter and served with coconut rice, kimchi, Bibb lettuce, beet sambal, tikka masala, and hot mayo. Start your meal off with some Pickled Crudites (seasoned pickled vegetables with herb aioli) and you’ve got yourself one memorable meal. You’ll have to come back for their French dips – there’s five to choose from and each one is spectacular.

Pac-Man Dumplings at RedFarm

2170 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

212-724-9700

More: NYC’s Best Dumplings And Where To Find Them

The Pac-Man Shrimp Dumplings (four for $15) at RedFarm are almost too adorable to eat — almost. Enjoy these as an appetizer or as a unique dish to share with the group. This signature item is made with yuzu wasabi shrimp and packs a ton of flavor. Pair them with one of RedFarm’s equally as enticing cocktails.

Marsh “Mellow” Covered Ice Cream Cones at Emack & Bolio’s

389 Amsterdam Ave.

New York, NY 10024

212-362-2747

More: NYC’s 8 Most Creative Donuts

If you have a sweet tooth, then make your way to Emack & Bolio’s on Amsterdam Ave. This ice cream shop starts by creating an unforgettable base with their unique marshmallow covered cones. Choose from waffle cones covered in Oreos, Rice Krispies, Fruit Loops, Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and more. Some are even dipped in chocolate and then rolled in rainbow or chocolate candies, nuts, and even coconut. Then top it off with one of their distinct ice cream flavors like Space Cake (cake batter ice cream with short bread cookie pieces and chunks of red velvet cake), Caramel Moose Prints (butterscotch ice cream with a caramel swirl and chocolate peanut butter cups blended in), or Chunk of Funk (caramel ice cream with chocolate covered pretzels). No matter what you choose, you’ll be one happy customer.

Thai Scotch Eggs at Amster Thai

844 Amsterdam Ave.

New York, NY

646-998-5414

More: Best Bars On The Upper West Side

If you’re a fan of the Scotch Egg then you’ll love the little twist that the folks from Amster Thai are putting on this classic dish. The restaurant’s Thai Scotch Egg is a popular choice, because this boiled egg is wrapped in sausage along with a side of Thai sauce and pickle. It’s a mix of sweet and salty — and just purely delicious. Plus, these tasty bites come with French fries, making it a comfort meal not to be missed.

Amused

142 W. 83rd St.

New York, NY 10023

More: Best Secret, Hidden Bars In NYC

Amused is an underground restaurant only open during the week to invited guests. If you’re one of the lucky ones to be invited, you’ll get to test out their creations and expose your taste buds to some truly experiential dining. Supper Clubs include themed nights like Childhood Memories (a six-course tasting menu that triggers your memory using flavors, smells, and sounds), Sense-Ational Dinner (a purely interactive experience), and Gourmet Garbage (chefs will re-purpose food normally composted into a gourmet menu). Amused is, however, open to the public for brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Just make sure to bring cash as credit cards aren’t accepted. Want to get invited? Email them here.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.