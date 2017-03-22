Woman Found Dangling From Shoelaces After Trying To Scale White House Fence, Secret Service Says

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that a woman who tried to climb over the White House fence was found dangling from it by her shoelaces.
The agency said in a statement that Uniformed Division Officers saw the woman late Tuesday walking around the White House. Agents say she tried to climb over the fence adjacent to E Street.
Authorities said the woman’s shoelaces got entangled at the top of the fence and she was suspended inside the fence.
The agency said officers helped the woman down and arrested her.
Court records show that Marci Wahl, 38, of Everett, Washington, was charged with unlawful entry.
At a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, Wahl pleaded not guilty and was released pending a hearing next month.
