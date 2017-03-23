Man Charged With Murder After Woman’s Body Is Found Wrapped In Sheet In Crown Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been charged with murder after a 70-year-old woman’s body was found wrapped in a bed sheet in Crown Heights, Brooklyn early Thursday.
Police were called at 1:46 a.m. to 1635 Union St. near Troy Avenue, and found the body of Joyce Spears wrapped in a bed sheet in front of the building, police said. Spears had suffered trauma to her body, police said.
Spears was pronounced dead at the scene by FDNY EMS crews, police said.
Barry James, 32, was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with murder, police said.
Police did not indicate the relationship between Spears and James, but did say they lived at the same address. The New York Post reported that James was Spears’ grandson and reported that police alleged he beat her to death with a dumbbell and stabbed her before leaving her body with the trash.