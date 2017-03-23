Police Search For 2 Men They Say Forced Their Way Into Harlem Home, Pistol-Whipped Man Inside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two home invasion suspects they say pistol-whipped a man in front of a woman and her two children in Harlem.
The suspects, described as two black men in their 40s to 50s, entered an apartment building at 7th Avenue and West 111 Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday, then waited outside the unit of a 29-year-old woman, authorities said.
When the woman opened her door to leave with her 9-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, the men pushed past them into the apartment and brandished a gun, police said. The woman screamed, waking a 33-year-old man who was sleeping in another room.
Authorities said he got into a scuffle with the two men, who beat him with the weapon.
The woman and her kids were unharmed.
The first suspect was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds, with a medium complexion and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
The second man was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds, with a medium complexion, as well. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black hooded jacket, black jeans, black hat and black shoes.