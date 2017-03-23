Police: Man Sexually Assaults 2-Year-Old Girl, Stabs 2 Women In Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island have arrested a man after they said he stabbed two women, including his girlfriend, and sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter.

Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, faces multiple charges including predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Alvarado-Ventura shares a home with his girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, and another tenant who watches the children while their mother is at work, Nassau County police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said the toddler was heard crying as he left the apartment and headed to the nearby El Mariachi Loco bar on Fulton Avenue.

About two hours later at the bar, police said he got into an argument with a woman over buying marijuana.

As she was leaving, Alvarado-Ventura punched and stabbed her multiple times in the parking lot before running away, according to police. The woman was hospitalized with a collapsed lung.

Alvarado-Ventura returned home and got into a confrontation with his girlfriend at around 4:15 a.m. when she returned from work, police said. The confrontation was triggered when the woman noticed her 2-year-old daughter had “suffered severe injuries that were inflicted by him,” according to police.

Alvarado-Ventura then allegedly punched and stabbed his girlfriend repeatedly before she was able to grab her children and call police.

By the time officers arrive, Alvarado-Ventura had fallen asleep. He was arrested without incident. His girlfriend and her daughter were both hospitalized.

Alvarado-Ventura is set to appear in court later Thursday.