Jets Sign Former 49ers WR Quinton Patton

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets added some depth to their receiving corps Thursday by signing former 49ers wideout Quinton Patton.
Gang Green announced the signing. Terms of the contract were not given. Patton, 26, visited the team’s facility last weekend.
San Francisco selected Patton in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. Last season, he caught a career-best 37 passes for 408 yards. He missed the final two games of the season after breaking his foot.
The 6-foot reciever will be reunited with new Jets offensive coordinator John Morton, who was the 49ers receivers coach during Patton’s first two seasons.
Patton, 26, will join a receiving unit that includes Eric Decker, Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson.