Killer Tide: What’s Being Done To Break The Cycle

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Opioid users often get caught in a spiral — they use, they detox, they recover and then go back to using again, often committing crimes to feed their addictions.

However, two police departments in our area have been trying to break that cycle.

With the help of the Ocean County prosecutor, departments in Brick and Manchester, New Jersey are now allowing users to turn in their drugs and themselves, and to get treatment — no questions asked, no charges filed.

Learn More: Killer Tide. The Opioid Epidemic

The prosecutor has also started a program that requires anyone brought back to life with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan to meet with an addiction counselor.

WCBS was there as one man, hopelessly addicted to drugs, turned himself in. But finding the right treatment was not as easy as he had hoped. Insurance, or the lack thereof, is a barrier that is often difficult to move past.