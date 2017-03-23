CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andrew Sanchez, Devin Clark

March 23, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap another wild UFC Fight Night, preview Bellator 175 with the always-entertaining Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, and jump a few weeks ahead to “UFC on Fox 24” with Andrew “El Dirte” Sanchez and Devin “Brown Bear” Clark.

Before “King Mo” looks to even the score against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson next Friday on Spike TV, he joined Pete and Ike to talk about how generic Rampage’s trash talk has become, his fight strategy against Jackson and why MMA fans are so fickle.

Also on this episode, “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 23 winner Andrew Sanchez joined the fellas to break down his next fight against Anthony Smith, explain life after “TUF” 23, and talk about where his nickname “El Dirte” stems from.

Wrapping up this week’s podcast, Devin Clark, well-known for his UFC contract-clinching fight from
“Looking for a Fight,” talked with the guys about facing a dangerous striker in Jake Collier, why light-heavyweight is the right weight class and how he’s become a significant training partner with Jon Jones.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.It.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

