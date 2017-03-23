‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andrew Sanchez, Devin Clark

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap another wild UFC Fight Night, preview Bellator 175 with the always-entertaining Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, and jump a few weeks ahead to “UFC on Fox 24” with Andrew “El Dirte” Sanchez and Devin “Brown Bear” Clark.
Before “King Mo” looks to even the score against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson next Friday on Spike TV, he joined Pete and Ike to talk about how generic Rampage’s trash talk has become, his fight strategy against Jackson and why MMA fans are so fickle.
Also on this episode, “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 23 winner Andrew Sanchez joined the fellas to break down his next fight against Anthony Smith, explain life after “TUF” 23, and talk about where his nickname “El Dirte” stems from.
Wrapping up this week’s podcast, Devin Clark, well-known for his UFC contract-clinching fight from
“Looking for a Fight,” talked with the guys about facing a dangerous striker in Jake Collier, why light-heavyweight is the right weight class and how he’s become a significant training partner with Jon Jones.
