NYPD: Half-Bald Woman Yells Anti-Muslim Remarks During Queens Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a half-bald woman who they said yelled anti-Muslim remarks during an apparently random attack in Queens.
The suspect approached a 26-year-old woman as the victim was walking alone on Sutphin Boulevard near 109th Avenue in Jamaica on March 6.
The suspect started yelling anti-Muslim obscenities before punching the victim in the neck, police said.
Before running off, the suspect said “you stink,” 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
The victim was not seriously hurt, and did not need medical attention, Schuck reported.
POlice said the suspect is bald on half her head, and has bright yellow and orange hair on the other side.
