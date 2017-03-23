Young Girl Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Queens; Mother Injured

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young girl is dead, and her mother was injured, after being struck by a vehicle in East Elmhurst, Queens Thursday evening.
Police told CBS2 the girl was in a stroller with her mother at 23rd Street and 94th Avenue in Queens at 8:42 p.m. Police reported the girl was 1 years old.
Witness says the child had blood all over her face and police were on the scene within four minutes, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.
A photo from the scene showed the stroller crumpled next to the white pickup truck that struck the girl and her mother.
The girl and her mother were both taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in a police vehicle, and the girl was pronounced dead, police said.
The mother’s condition was reported to be stable, police said.
The driver who struck the mother and daughter stayed on the scene. The investigation continued late Thursday, police said.