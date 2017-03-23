House Scheduled To Vote On GOP Health Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The first major challenge of Donald Trump’s presidency will happen Thursday when the House is set to vote on the Republican Party’s long-promised legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”
GOP leaders insist they have enough votes to get the measure passed, but the growing list of those opposed within their ranks puts the plan in serious jeopardy, CBS2 reported.
At least 26 Republicans have said they oppose the bill.
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been holding meetings with lawmakers in hopes of winning more support.
