3 To See At ACC: Meet Vaatu, Liberty & Charming!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Meet Vaatu, Liberty & Charming:

Liberty (A1101007) Liberty is a sweet, low key, gentle dog whose very presence makes you calm. She has great leash manners, enjoys playgroup with other canines, and is an all-around great dog. Meet Liberty, who’s about two years and two months old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Vaatu (A1104610) “It’s funny how a cat named after a fictional character that represents chaos is actually the sweetest, most easygoing and relaxed furball you’ll ever meet,” writes a volunteer. “Vaatu enjoys sitting right out in her cat condo, meeting and greeting visitors who are drawn to her warm green eyes and gentle vibe. When she arrived at the Care Center a week ago she was a bit tense and standoffish, but now she’s hitting her stride and loving the attention and petting… With her chipmunk-like cheeks and nice people skills, Vaatu has a bright future ahead of her. Perhaps on your living room sofa?” Meet Vaatu, who’s about three years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Charming (A1098610) This lovely bunny wants nothing more than to hang out with humans and get all the pets possible. Having been the only pet in his former home, he’s used to being the center of attention, and prefers people to bunny toys. What a prince! Can you give Charming the forever home he’s been dreaming of?” Meet this approximately 15-month-old cutie at Saturday’s adoption event at Petco Staten Island (2752 Veterans Road West) or, if not adopted there, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

March 25, 11am-3pm: Biscuits & Bath, Sutton Place

1064 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022 **dogs only**

2752 Veterans Road West, Staten Island, NY 10309 ***rabbits only**

562 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024 **rabbits only**

March 26, 11am-3pm: Petco Howard Beach

157-2 Cross Bay Boulevard, Howard Beach, NY 11414

157-2 Cross Bay Boulevard, Howard Beach, NY 11414 March 26, 12pm-4pm: Adoptions hosted by the NYPD 20th Precinct

W 73rd St between Broadway and Amsterdam Ave, 10023

Next foster orientation: Tuesday, March 28, 7 – 9 pm: ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, New York, NY 10007. Sign up at http://www.nycacc.org/Foster.htm.

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.