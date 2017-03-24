Amtrak Train Comes Off Tracks At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Amtrak Acela train leaving Penn Station came off the tracks Friday morning.
The train was en route to Washington D.C. at the time of the incident. It’s unclear what caused the train to come off the tracks. So far, no injuries have been reported.
NJ TRANSIT Rail service is suspended in and out Penn Station and MidTown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken Terminal.
Cross honoring is in effect system-wide with NJT bus, private carriers, and PATH.
