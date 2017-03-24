1 Teen Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Fall From Roof In Bushwick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One teen is dead and one was left in critical condition after they fell from a roof in Bushwick, Brooklyn Friday.
The teens fell from an apartment building at 57 Grove St. in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m., police said.
One of the teens was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, and one was in critical condition, police sources said.
It is believed the teens were jumping from building to building and fell from the roof, sources said.
The teens have not been identified, and it does not appear that they were carrying IDs.