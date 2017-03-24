Marine Vet Becomes Suffolk County’s First Full-Time, Double Amputee Police Officer

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lost both legs while serving overseas has become the first double amputee full-time police officer in Suffolk County.

As a little boy, Matias Ferreira dreamed of becoming a police officer.

He never gave up on his dream, even after both of his legs had to be amputated below the knee after stepping on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2011.

“I had a really good support system that got me back into physical activities and before you knew it I was just really trying to get myself physically prepared to join the police department,” Ferreira said. “I had a lot of my friends who were more severely injured tell me, ‘Hey you can do this man, you can do it, go ahead.'”

His dreams came true Friday.

With his wife and daughter in the audience, and with a smile on his face, Ferreira graduated from the Suffolk County Police Academy, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

“To be honest with you I have my friends and family to thank for because when I was overseas I lost so many of my good friends that aren’t with us today and their families are the ones who kept me going and my way of viewing it is that I’m trying to do this for them,” Ferreira said.

He is believed to be the nation’s first double amputee to serve as a fully active police officer, according to a press release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

Ferreira hopes he can inspire others to follow their dreams.

“I think that anybody with or without a disability or an amputation can do anything they put their mind up to,” he said.

Ferreira will begin next week at the First Precinct.