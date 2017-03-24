Man, Woman Found Dead In Water In Monmouth Beach, N.J.

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman were found dead in the water Friday offshore from a marina in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey.
Monmouth Beach police said they were called around 12:35 p.m. to the Channel Club Marina, at 33 West St. in Monmouth Beach. The caller reported a body being found in the water at the marina, police said.
Police found a man’s dead body near the end of a dock in the marina, police said.
As a result of the discovery, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office was notified and was sent in to assist, police said. Investigators then discovered the body of a woman in the water in the same area.
The cause of the man and woman’s death was pending autopsies at the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s office. Authorities said there was no cause for alarm in the area.