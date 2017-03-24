Silverman: NFL Teams Can Rescue Their Drafts With Later-Round Stars

By Steve Silverman

Every NFL team is hoping to come up with a superstar in the first round of the draft that can help a winning franchise stay on top or help a losing team (like the Jets) reverse their fortune and end their misery.

That doesn’t happen as often as teams would like, however. First-round draft choices get plenty of opportunity to prove themselves, but if they haven’t done much in their first two pro season, they almost certainly aren’t going to get there.

The batting average for first-round picks’ success is almost never above 40 percent and usually doesn’t even reach that high.

But while all the attention is on the first 32 picks, it’s the second and third rounds that can provide the roadmap for how a pro team’s next couple of seasons will go.

Teams are not looking for game-changing superstars on the second day of the draft, but they are looking for starters or players who can make regular contributions right away. And the one thing these organizations can’t do is swing and miss.

Here’s a look at some of the projected second- and third-round picks who should be valued very highly and will have a chance to become very important players right away if they find themselves in the right situation:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC: Smith-Schuster has everything you want at the wide receiver position with the exception of elite speed, and that’s why he will last until the end of the second or the start of the third round.

He has the size at just over 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds and the long arms needed to outreach defenders in jump-ball situations. The best thing about Smith-Schuster is his ability to make catches in traffic because he thrives at winning physical battles.

His running style after making the catch is violent, as he is willing to take on tacklers. His production with the Trojans was elite, as he had 89 receptions for 1,454 and 10 touchdowns in 2015 and followed that up by going 70-914-10 last season. Look for Smith-Schuster to be one of the best red-zone receivers in this year’s draft and consistent in all other areas.

RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee: In today’s NFL, running backs have become undervalued because teams are worried about the accumulation of hits that often lead to their dismissal after just four or five seasons. Teams have been hesitant to use high picks on running backs in recent years for that reason, but Ezekiel Elliott’s success with the Cowboys last season may change that perspective.

Kamara is a slick, make-you-miss kind of runner who is at his best on sweeps and other plays that lead him to the outside. Kamara is not a big man at 5-10 and 215 pounds, but he simply will not put the ball on the ground. He did not fumble last year and had just one in 2015.

He makes the most of his carries as he averaged 6.2 yards over the last two years, and he is also an excellent receiver. Not only can he be counted on to make the catch, he has excellent moves coming out of the backfield.

Kamara is not a workhorse, but he could be a home-run hitter at the next level.

QB Brad Kaaya, Miami: If you are looking for a smart quarterback who understands what the opposing defense is going to do and can execute his team’s gameplan with ease, Kaaya may be your quarterback, and he should be available in the third round.

His mental makeup is as good as any signal-caller in the draft and his teammates respond well to him in the huddle. He throws a crisp, accurate ball and he has the kind of confidence that is quite apparent to everyone around him.

The problem with Kaaya is that he is on the skinny side at 6-4 and 215 pounds, and that his deep passing can be hit or miss. But how many times have you heard that arm strength is the most overrated characteristic when it comes to evaluating an NFL quarterback? Kaaya should be able to overcome that issue because of his intelligence, know-how and can-do attitude.

OLB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin: You certainly know a lot about his blood lines, because his brother, the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt, is perhaps the top individual defensive player in the NFL.

Watt has the same passion for the game as his older brother, and he is coming off a brilliant season in which he had 63 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Watt is a very strong player for his size at 6-4½ and 253 pounds, and he combines that characteristic with excellent athleticism.

Watt also knows how to set up blockers by keeping them off balance. He will come with power when they are expecting speed and moves, and he can use his quickness when power is expected. He may not be the game-changer that his brother is, but he will be a first-year contributor and could be a starter as a second-round draft choice.

TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss: There is little doubt that if you are looking for a superstar tight end, you have to keep your eye on O.J. Howard of Alabama because he is a legitimate big-play guy who has been at his best in the biggest games.

Scouts and coaches who are scared off by Michigan TE Jake Butt’s torn ACL would be well-advised to give Evan Engram a shot. He is on the small side, but he is perhaps the best pass-catcher at the position. He can line up in the slot or outside, and he excels at beating defensive backs one-on-one with his route running and excellent 4.42 40-yard dash speed.

Engram would be a first-rounder if he were bigger and stronger — he’s just over 6-3 and 233 pounds — and that means he is not going to be an in-line blocker who can knock a linebacker down. However, when it comes to playing in space and making game-changing play, Engram is your man.

