3/25 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning and happy weekend! It’s going to be an unsettled stretch the next several days, but by no means a washout. We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies today with just a few spotty showers here and there.
High temps really depend on location today, with 40s for the far north and 60s for the southern areas. The city should top out right around the 60 mark late this morning into the early afternoon. Then temps fall for everyone tonight as a backdoor cold front moves in. For Sunday… temps only in the low to mid 40s!
As for rain, expect on/off showers and drizzle, mainly later this evening. Sunday looks like much of the same… plenty of dry periods in between, but keep the umbrella handy!