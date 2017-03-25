CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Bronx EMT Killed In Line Of Duty Will Be Laid To Rest Saturday

March 25, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, FDNY, The Bronx, Yadira Arroyo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FDNY members, family and friends are gathering Saturday morning to pay their final respects to a Bronx EMT killed in the line of duty last week.

Yadira Arroyo, a mother of five, was killed when police say a man overtook the ambulance she was driving and ran her over.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, Yari, as she was known, will be remembered for so much more than how she died. She was a dedicated mother to her children and fellow EMTS. The 14-year veteran with the FDNY was working an extra shift when she was killed.

Saturday she will be laid to rest, and her legacy preserved.

A line of the city’s bravest spanned the streets outside the wake for Arroyo earlier this week. Members of the FDNY who knew and loved the fallen EMT were left to reminisce about the mother of five, who served the same role at her Bronx station house.

“Yari was like the mother at our station. She always wanted to feed us, she always wanted to make sure we were fed, ready to go for our shift,” paramedic Alex Tull said.

“I’m going to miss her, more than you guys could ever know,” paramedic David Cadogan said.

Arroyo, a 14-year veteran of the FDNY, died in the line of duty last week when police say Jose Gonzalez overtook the ambulance she was driving and ran her over with it.

“She certainly lived as a hero and died as a hero for the city,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “The 1,146th member of the New York City Fire Department to die in the performance of their duty.”

She leaves behind five sons, as well as the countless lives she touched.

“This hurts, this hurts. Our members have been rallying around each other. We go home, we can’t sleep, we come back to the station because we only find comfort around each other,” Cadogan said.

“Me and my brothers, we’re all going to stick together and we’re not going to let go of each other. We’re going to be here for each other and support each other in every single way,” her son, Jose Montes, said.

As for her children, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has raise $185,000 to go to the boys’ futures.

The funeral will get underway at Saint Nicholas Church in the Bronx at 11 a.m.

