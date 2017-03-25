Nassau County Police Release Detailed Description Of Young Man Found Dead In Popular Massapequa Park

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police released new details Saturday, as they continue to investigate what they called a “suspicious” death.
On Thursday afternoon, the body of an unidentified young man was found inside the Peter Schmitt Massapequa Preserve near Seaview Avenue and Ocean Avenue.
“While walking a dog, a resident of the area discovered the body of a younger male which was lying in the woods,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.
Now, investigators have released a more detailed description of the victim, calling him a Hispanic male in his teens to early 20s.
Authorities said he was wearing an American Eagle brand three-buttoned dark-colored shirt, like the one pictured above.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.