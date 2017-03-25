Man, Woman Found Dead In Monmouth Beach Marina Identified

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The two people found in the water near the Channel Club Marina in Monmouth Beach, N.J. have been identified, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Monmouth Beach police said they were called to the area around 12:35 p.m. for reports of a body found in the water at the marina.
Police found a man’s dead body near the end of a dock in the marina, police said.
As a result of the discovery, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office was notified and was sent in to assist. Investigators then discovered the body of a woman in the water in the same area.
The victims have been identified as 59-year-old John J. LoBello of Toms River and 51-year-old Deborah Hollen-Lappin of Eatontown. Their deaths do not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The official cause of death is pending the results of a toxicological report from the medical examiner.
The investigation is active and ongoing.