CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Short-Handed Real Salt Lake Plays Red Bulls To A Shutout Draw

March 25, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Matt VanOekel posted a shutout in his first MLS start and short-handed Real Salt Lake played the New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 VanOekel — starting in place of Nick Rimando, who is off on international duty — made all three of his saves in the second half. Fredrik Gulbrandsen weaved through four defenders into a clearing in the center of the box but VanOekel made the one-handed stop, diving to his right to poke it away in the 63rd minute. Then, in the 79th, he denied Bradley Wright-Phillips from close range before making another diving save in injury time, turning away Alex Muyl’s shot from the top of the box.

New York’s Luis Robles had four saves for his second clean sheet of the season. The Red Bulls (2-2-1), who were without Sacha Kljestan, Derrick Etienne Jr. and Michael Murillo (international duty with the United States, Haiti and Panama, respectively), have 10 shutouts during their 16-game home unbeaten streak.

It was RSL’s first match under interim head coach Daryl Shore. Shore replaced Jeff Cassar, was dismissed on Monday. Real Salt Lake was also without Albert Rusnak (international duty with Slovakia) and Kyle Beckerman, who received two yellow cards in its game with the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 18.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia