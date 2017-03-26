1 Killed, 14 Others Shot At Cincinnati Nightclub, Authorities Say

CINCINNATI (CBSNewYork/AP) — At least two people opened fire inside a crowded nightclub early Sunday morning, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others.

Police said there is no indication the shooting at the Cameo club was terrorism related. Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the motive is still unclear, however. Authorities also didn’t immediately have any suspects in the 1:30 a.m. shooting on a busy weekend night.

Update: Motive is still unclear but there are no indications this incident is terrorism related. — LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Capt. Kim Williams said there was “just a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired.”

“Saturday night, it is a very young crowd. We have had incidents here in the past, but this is by far the worst,” she said.

Several officers were working security detail at the club and performed first aid and tried to revive the person who died, Williams said.

15 Shot One dead @CincyPD Lt.C NEUDIGATE Comments on the shooting at a local nightclub @Local12 pic.twitter.com/Ye1PwK6smi — TR Gormley (@McGingeryBeard) March 26, 2017

Fifteen people were shot. Some of them drove themselves to area hospitals and others were taken by ambulance.

Authorities are interviewing several witnesses, but Williams said a lot of the club goers had left.

“The biggest problem when you have a large crowd like this and the shots ring out, a lot of the witnesses disappear,” she said.

Authorities were asking anyone with information to come forward. Williams said investigators are checking to see if surveillance cameras were working.

WLWT reported that at least one person was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)