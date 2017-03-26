Garden Of Dreams Talent Show Invites Kids To Radio City Music Hall Stage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For aspiring performers, taking the stage at Radio City Music Hall is a huge dream.
Next week, dreams will come true during the “Garden of Dreams” talent show.
The charity event, hosted by the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Madison Square Garden Company, aims to help children facing challenges like homelessness, bullying and poverty.
Emmanuel Collado, a participant in this year’s performance stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share his story, and perform ahead of the big event.
You can catch the “Garden Of Dreams” talent show at Radio City Music Hall at 7 p.m. on April 3. Admission is free.
