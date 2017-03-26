Police: 1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Three Separate Shootings In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three separate shootings in New Jersey’s largest city have left one man dead and four people wounded.

But authorities don’t believe that any of the shootings in Newark are connected.

Essex County prosecutors say the fatal shooting occurred early Sunday. The other two shootings both occurred Saturday night, with two people wounded in each shooting.

In one incident, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were on Ocean Avenue near Wegman Parkway at around 3 a.m. when they were shot.

The 15-year old was shot in the ankle and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening, WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported.

The 13-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Jersey City Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting happened in an area where at least two other men were injured in separate shootings since the beginning of the year, and just one block over from where another teen was shot in January.

The county’s major crimes task force is investigating the shootings.

Authorities say motives for the shootings remain under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

