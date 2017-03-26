Police Probe Bronx Shooting, Crash That Wounded Two People

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that wounded two people followed by a crash caught on camera in the Bronx.

Police say the victims are going to be okay as police remain on scene nearly 12 hours after the crash happened near East 193rd Street and Webster Avenue. Just five blocks down the road, the two men were shot at in a car.

Clearly they didn’t make it very far.

All day long, people living near Webster and Fordham Roads have been watching police on scene investigating the crash that followed the shooting.

Police say the two men were shot at in their car near Webster Avenue and East 198th Street. The suspects fled and the victims drove off, but only made it a few blocks before crashing into a livery cab.

Seconds later a car pulled over and helped the injured men in their Jeep.

You can see the two victims on video from a nearby surveillance camera — one of them struggling to walk, and the other showing his gunshot wound.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the head.

They were taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle and are both expected to be okay. As is the livery cab driver.

Local residents are relieved that it wasn’t worse.

“I’m just happy it was an early in the morning,” resident Joshua Medina said. “No one was waiting for the bus, you know, because it would have been even worse.”

Local business owner Leo Medina says he closed his doors around 4 a.m., a few hours before the shooting that happened right near his shop. He tells CBS2’s Erin Logan there were people around when he closed up early Sunday.

“There have been like after hours,” he said, “they stay after hours so maybe that’s what happened.”

At this point, police have not specified where the victims came from before they were shot as they continue to search for two suspects.