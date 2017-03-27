3/27 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

March 27, 2017 4:15 AM

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning! We’ll be starting off the same way the past few days have – cloudy & damp with a shower chance.

It will be slightly warmer this morning but still brisk. The good news is that NYC and points south should reach 60 degrees…but cooler north & east.

Tomorrow will be another day with mild temperatures in the low 60s along with a chance for showers & some thunder.

You’ll be able to put the umbrella away on Wednesday as we’ll have drier, breezy, and slightly cooler conditions. Thursday looks like a beauty with blue skies and temps in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

