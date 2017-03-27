Long Beach Could See Partial Beach Closures This Summer For Protection Work

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There could be partial beach closures in store for one popular summer spot on Long Island.
The Army Corps of Engineers will be constructing rock structures and jetties to protect Long Beach in case of another Sandy-like event.
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky said lawmakers have made a deal to make sure the project has minimal impact on beachgoers.
“Not have work on the weekends, to push the work away from the main beaches that are the most crowded and popular, and try to ensure that more work gets done in the spring and the fall and less in the summer,” Kaminsky told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.
The state senator said in the end the project is needed and worth the inconveniences.
“Definitely be difficult for residents in the impacted areas but at the end of the day we’re going to try continue to minimize that and make changes if necessary,” Kaminsky said.