Reports: Mets’ Familia Meeting With MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mets closer Jeurys Familia is set to meet with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday, presumably to discuss the pitcher’s domestic violence case, according to multiple reports.

Criminal charges against Familia have been dropped, but the right-hander still faces a likely suspension by Major League Baseball. A decision could come as early as Monday afternoon.

Familia left the Mets’ spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to fly back to New York for the meeting with Manfred, reports said.

Familia, 27, pleaded not guilty to a simple assault charge in connection with an incident at his Fort Lee, New Jersey, apartment in late October. Police said Familia’s wife, Bianca Rivas, had a scratch to her chest and a bruise on her right cheek.

She has said the scratches were from the couple’s baby and the bruise was from a door hitting her cheek.

An MLB source told the Daily News that its investigation is ongoing. Manfred has said publicly he wants any possible discipline to be handed down before Opening Day, which is next Monday.

Rivas has not testified in the MLB investigation, only telling baseball officials her husband did not hit her, a source told the Daily News.

Last season, suspensions under baseball’s new domestic violence policy ranged from 30 games (the Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman) to 82 games (Atlanta’s Hector Olivera). Familia’s Mets teammate, Jose Reyes, received a 52-game ban while still a member of the Colorado Rockies.

In an All-Star season in 2016, Familia had a 2.39 ERA and led the majors with 51 saves.

If Familia is suspended, Addison Reed is expected to fill in as the Mets’ closer.