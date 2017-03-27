Same Man Suspected In 3 Bank Robberies In Midtown East, UES

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have linked one suspect to two bank robberies in Midtown East and on the Upper East Side over the past month.

The most recent incident happened Monday.

In the first incident, it was reported to the NYPD that at 3:30 p.m., a suspect walked into the Santander Bank at 330 Madison Ave. near 42nd Street, and passed a note to the teller saying he had a gun and demanded cash, police said.

No gun was displayed, but the teller complied and handed over an undetermined sum of cash, police said. The suspect ran off north on Madison Avenue.

In the second incident, police said on Monday, March 13 at 2:35 p.m., the suspect walked into the Bank of America at 750 Third Ave. between 46th and 47th streets and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller ignored the suspect and left the service window, and the suspect left empty-handed and fled south on Third Avenue, police said.

In the third incident around 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, police were told the suspect entered the Santander Bank at 1062 Third Ave. at 63rd Street, and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and handed over an unspecified sum, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Police have released multiple surveillance images of the suspect from the first robbery.

He is described as a black male in his mid-40s, and stands 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavyset build, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black knit hat, and black gloves.

