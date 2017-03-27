Mother Of Emotionally Disturbed Man Killed By Police In 2012 Meets With Federal Prosecutors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mother of an emotionally disturbed man killed by an NYPD officer in 2012 met with federal prosecutors in Manhattan Monday as a witness to the deadly shooting.

Hawa Bah called 911 for assistance and an ambulance. Instead, her son Mohamed was shot several times after police say he attacked them with a knife.

“The US Attorney must move forward to investigate the case,” Hawa said at a media availability before her interview with the Department of Justice.

Family lawyer Randolph McLaughlin said officers violated her son’s civil rights.

“Mr. Bah was on the ground when someone put the gun to his head and blew his brains out,” McLaughlin said Monday.

Following her meeting with Assistant US Attorney Leigh Wasserstrom, Hawa released a statement saying, “I am confident that if the DOJ listens to my testimony and thoroughly investigates my son’s case they will see that federal criminal charges against Officers Edwin Mateo, Andrew Kress and Michael Green are warranted.”

“Mohamed was a good son,” the statement continued. “He was an honors student and a yellow taxi driver, who never committed a crime in his life. My son was sick and needed medical attention, so on Sept. 25, 2012 I called 911 for an ambulance. The police arrived first. They forced their way into Mohamed’s home and shot him eight times.”

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reports, Bah’s family is seeking a meeting with acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon Kim.

“The DOJ is my last chance for justice and accountability, but I am worried that time is running out,” Hawa’s statement read, adding that she’s concerned President Trump will “replace Mr. Kim with someone who is not committed to upholding justice for all, including Black, Muslim, immigrants like my son.”

Kim’s office has not commented on Monday’s meeting.