Teacher’s Aide Accused Of Sexual Conduct With Student In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teacher’s aide at a Newark high school stood accused Monday of having a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old student.
Tyrone Pullins, 29, of Newark, was arrested Friday and was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Essex County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors alleged that Pullins sent inappropriate and sexual photographs to a 16-year-old student at Westside High School where he worked as a teacher’s aide, and then engaged in sexual conduct with the student.
Pullins made his first court appearance Monday morning and was being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, prosecutors said.