3/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis

Showers will gradually exit this afternoon, so be sure to keep that umbrella handy. And it should be a little milder than yesterday as we tap into a warmer air mass. Highs today are expected to reach the low 60s.

There could be a shower here or there tonight, but it seems like it will be quiet for the most part. The only other concern will be the development of fog — and potentially dense fog, at that — into the daybreak hours.

It will be cloudy tomorrow with some fog in the morning. And we’ve got a shot at seeing some showers during the daylight hours, but odds seem pretty low; it’s really into the late afternoon and evening hours that a more organized area of rain will move through. Highs tomorrow will be around 60 degrees.

As for Wednesday, expect breezy conditions with more sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper 50s or so.