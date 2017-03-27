3/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 27, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis

Showers will gradually exit this afternoon, so be sure to keep that umbrella handy. And it should be a little milder than yesterday as we tap into a warmer air mass. Highs today are expected to reach the low 60s.

nu tu tri state travel 2 4 3/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

There could be a shower here or there tonight, but it seems like it will be quiet for the most part. The only other concern will be the development of fog — and potentially dense fog, at that — into the daybreak hours.

It will be cloudy tomorrow with some fog in the morning. And we’ve got a shot at seeing some showers during the daylight hours, but odds seem pretty low; it’s really into the late afternoon and evening hours that a more organized area of rain will move through. Highs tomorrow will be around 60 degrees.

nu tu future visibilities 3/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Wednesday, expect breezy conditions with more sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper 50s or so.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia