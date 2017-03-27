Sources: NYPD Detective Accused Of Committing Lewd Act In Backyard Of Rockville Centre Home

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A NYPD detective is allegedly facing charges after being accused of committing a lewd act in the backyard of a Long Island home, sources tell CBS2.
It began with a 911 call from a Rockville Centre homeowner Sunday reporting to authorities that a man was performing a lewd act in their backyard.
Sources tell CBS2 that man is allegedly NYPD Detective Robert Francis, a member of the 71st precinct, and is now in custody.
The arrest comes after a rash of similar incidents in the village since February. Reports of a naked man trolling through backyards at night, knocking on widows or using a flashlight to draw attention and then expose himself to children and teens.
Earlier this month, Rockville Centre Police Commissioner Charles Gennario said he believes the cases are connected.
“This is raising our level of concern now,” he said.
So far, no word yet on whether Francis is suspected to be the culprit in the earlier cases as well, CBS2s Janelle Burrell reported.
The NYPD confirmed that Francis has been suspended without pay. Police in Rockville Centre are expected to release more details later Monday.
One Comment
Don’t worry…
I’m sure he’ll be retired with full pension before any conviction.