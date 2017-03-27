Parent Issues Warning After Girl Suffers Chemical Burns From Making, Playing With ‘Slime’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Homemade slime is a do-it-yourself project that is becoming popular with elementary and middle school students – but there is a key ingredient that could pose a danger.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, Siobhan Quinn is warning everyone to watch out after what happened to her 11-year-old daughter, Kathleen.

“We don’t want this to happen to any more kids,” Quinn said.

Kathleen Quinn’s hands were almost completely bandaged up after she suffered second- and third-degree burns from making and playing with the popular slime at a friend’s house.

“Horrible, her hands were covered in blisters,” Siobhan Quinn said. “They were weeping, watery — really scary looking.”

“They were scary to look at,” Kathleen added.

Quinn said she rushed her daughter to the emergency room where doctors believe the chemical burn came from prolonged exposure to borax – one of the key ingredients.

“In some ways, I’m not really surprised because, prolonged contact with any kind of chemical can lead to either chemical burns or an allergic reaction,” said Dr. Max Gomez.

Quinn said: “This didn’t happen because she submerged her hands in borax. This happened from playing with the finished product over time.”

Quinn said her daughter often made the slime at home. She encouraged it as an alternative to watching TV and playing with her cellphone, and she has never had a bad reaction before.

YouTube and Pinterest are filled with thousands of ways to make the goo-like substance. All the variations in the recipe could be where the problems lie.

And even though borax is a household project. CBS2’s Dr. Gomez said that does not mean it is safe.

“It’s used at home for cleaning most of time you wear gloves, and you’re not going to have prolonged exposure – particularly to young people’s skin,” Gomez said.

Gomez said if your kids do play with the slime, keep a close eye on their skin for any reactions — and to be totally safe, opt for the store bought version.