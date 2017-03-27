CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
United Airlines Faces Social Media Backlash After Teens Wearing Leggings Barred From Flight

March 27, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Leggings, United Airlines

DENVER (CBSNewYork/AP) — United Airlines is getting slammed on social media after two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings.

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the girls were not allowed onto the Sunday morning flight because they were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code.

That dress code bars pass travelers from wearing spandex or lycra pants such as leggings. Guerin says the teenagers agreed to change their clothing and take a later flight.

But the airline’s actions sparked a backlash on Twitter. Activist Shannon Watts of Denver tweeted that she witnessed Sunday’s events and questioned United’s decision to police women’s clothing.

Even celebrities reacted to the incident.

Model Chrissy Teigen wrote on Twitter: “I have flown United before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.”

Actress Patricia Arquette‏ called the airline’s policy as “outdated.” Star Trek vet William Shatner also blasted the rule and tweeted a throwback photo saying he’s worn tights on air crafts before.

In response, United tweeted: “In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed.”

The airline later clarified in another tweet, saying: “The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel.”

“To our customers…your leggings are welcome!” it said an another tweet.

Pass riders are the friends and relatives of employees who get free or discounted air travel and have a more formal dress code and some supported United in defending its policy.

“I think that if you’re flying on a friends and family pass and you know they have certain rules that you should abide by those rules,” said traveler Sharon Adams.

Guerin says ticketed passengers are not subject to the same dress code and can wear leggings.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

