Ten Alleged Bonanno Crime Family Members Indicted On Racketeering, Related Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten alleged members and associates of the infamous Bonanno crime family were indicted Tuesday on racketeering and other charges.

The indictment covers the alleged mobsters’ criminal activities in the area of Howard Beach, Queens between January 1998 and March 2017, according to federal prosecutors.

Acting capo, or captain, Ronald “Ronnie G.” Giallanzo and nine of his alleged subordinates were arrested early Tuesday and charged with racketeering, attempted murder, extortion, illegal gambling, robbery, arson, narcotics distribution, and obstruction of justice.

The charges were announced Tuesday by Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Bridget M. Rohde and Assistant Director-In-Charge of the FBI’s New York Field Division William F. Sweeney, Jr.

Evidence was gathered through a variety of methods including wiretap recordings, cooperating witnesses, government and public records, electronic evidence, and visual surveillance, which revealed a pattern of violence and intimidation hat the defendants utilized to further the family’s economic interests, according to the Department of Justice.

“Today’s arrests reveal La Cosa Nostra’s continued presence in the community through acts of violence,” Rohde said. “With these arrests, the defendants will be held accountable for their wide-ranging and destructive conduct.”

Rohde added that the defendants “amassed a fortune in ill-gotten gains.”

“The Mafia hasn’t stopped operating and the crimes these members members are charged with today proves that,” Sweeney said.

In total, the Department of Justice is seeking more than $26 million in forfeiture from the alleged mafiosi depending on their conviction. The men are scheduled to appear in Brooklyn federal court late Tuesday.

See below for the full list of those facing charges, according to the DOJ:

Acting “Capo”

RONALD GIALLANZO, 46, of Queens

Bonanno Family Soldiers

MICHAEL PADAVONA, 48, of Queens

MICHAEL PALMACCIO, 45, of Queens

NICHOLAS FESTA, 36, of Oceanside, N.Y.

Bonanno Family Associates

CHRISTOPHER BOOTHBY, 37, of Queens

EVAN GREENBERG, 45, of Queens

RICHARD HECK, 45, of Queens

MICHAEL HINTZE, 53, of Queens

ROBERT PISANI, 44, of Queens

ROBERT TANICO, 49, of Queens