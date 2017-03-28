Boomer & Carton: This Is What It Sounds Like When Jerry Has Had Enough

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco delivered his latest informative and entertaining update Tuesday morning, which was terrific. But the segment will surely be remembered for the moment when the “maven” lost his cool and sounded off a bit.
It all went down after the guys tried to motivate him with some extra spending cash. It turns out that was a bad idea, or a great idea depending on how you look at it.
Have a listen, so that one day you can say, I remember where I was when Jerry lost it.