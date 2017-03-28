NYPD: Woman Found Shot To Death In Stairwell Of Bronx Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman whose body was found in the stairwell of an apartment building in the Bronx.
Crime scene investigators are trying to figure out what happened in the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Aaliyah Alder.
It was just before 10:30 p.m. Monday when police said they got a 911 call about shots fired inside the Forest Houses on Tinton Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Alder shot once in the head on the eighth floor stairwell, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unclear if she was the intended target.
So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.