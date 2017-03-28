10-Car Pileup In North Amityville Sends 9 To Hosptial, Authorities Say

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 10-car pileup on Long Island has left several people injured and a mess all over the roadway in Suffolk County.
Authorities say a 76-year-old man suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel on Route 110 in North Amityville early Tuesday afternoon.
The driver sped up at a red light on Bentley Road and never stopped before crashing and going airborne, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“I looked into my rearview mirror and all I see is like a car tumbling — then all of a sudden it goes over my car, and smashes right in front of my car,” one 21-year-old witness said. “A piece of his car went flying through my rear window and hit my passenger in his arm.”
Authorities say nine people were taken to to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
“It was really scary, you just never think that something like that’s going to happen to you,” the witness said. “And then you freeze — I froze. And everybody’s jumping out of their cars — I couldn’t move I didn’t know what to do.”
Pieces of the ten cars involved in the crash were thrown all over the roadway.
The status of the driver was not immediately clear.