Crayola’s Retiring One Of Their Crayons, But They Won’t Tell Us Which One

March 28, 2017 8:11 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some sad news for artists of all ages.

Crayola is getting ready to retire one of its crayon colors.

The company won’t reveal which color is getting the boot — but we do know it’s one of the colors from their 24-count box.

Colors from the classic 24-pack include the traditional rainbow shades, as well as fun alternatives like apricot, scarlet, dandelion and cerulean.

We’ll find out which color becomes history on Friday, which just happens to be National Crayon Day.

Crayola plans to live stream the announcement on their Facebook page at 8:45 a.m.

 

