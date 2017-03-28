Owner Of Famed Italian Restaurant Attacked, Robbed In Greenwich Village

March 28, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Da SIlvano, Silvano Marchetto

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for two men who attacked the former owner of a well-known Manhattan restaurant.

Silvano Marchetto, 70, was assaulted early Monday in Greenwich Village.

It happened in the lobby of the Sixth Avenue building that housed his Italian restaurant Da Silvano.

Marchetto was placed in a chokehold and thrown to the floor before he was robbed of his wallet containing about $1,800 in U.S. and foreign currency, CBS2 reported.

Marchetto was not seriously hurt.

Da Silvano opened in 1975 and was a celebrity hotspot.

Marchetto reportedly decided to close the restaurant in December, citing high operating costs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia