Judge To Probe Giuliani’s Role In Defense Of Turkish Businessman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge said Tuesday that he will look into what roles former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former U.S. attorney general have in the defense of a Turkish businessman.
Manhattan U.S. District Judge Richard Berman issued an order Tuesday asking lawyers to explain how the roles of Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey might differ from other defense attorneys.
Prosecutors have urged Berman to ensure there are no conflicts of interest if Giuliani and Mukasey join the defense of Reza Zarrab.
Zarrab has pleaded not guilty to charges he helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions.
He was arrested in Miami in March 2016.
Prosecutors said law firms employing Giuliani and Mukasey have represented bank victims in the case. They also said Giuliani and Mukasey are involved in efforts to resolve the charges.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)