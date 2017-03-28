New York Lawmakers Want Higher Penalties For Gang Crimes In Wake Of EMT’s Death

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two New York state lawmakers are sponsoring a bill they say could have possibly prevented the March 16 death of a Bronx fire department emergency medical technician run down by her car-jacked ambulance.
Brooklyn Republican Sen. Martin J. Golden and Democratic Assemblyman Joe Lentol announced legislation Tuesday to extend criminal penalties for acts that are part of ongoing criminal gang organizations.
The lawmakers say the man charged with the murder of 44-year-old EMT Yadira Arroyo had a history of criminal gang activity and similar legislation could have kept him off the streets. Jose Gonzalez, 25, is reportedly a Bloods gang member with 31 past arrests, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.
“We need to be able to lock these people up and put them in jail where they belong,” Golden said.
The bill would increase penalties for gang-related violence, create anti-crime programs that focus on patterns of gang activity, and expand education and intervention to prevent the growth of street gangs. Any money seized from gangs would also be dedicated to gang prevention activities, Golden said.
Golden also introduced a separate measure to up penalties for anyone attacking a police officer, firefighter or EMT.
