CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

New York Lawmakers Want Higher Penalties For Gang Crimes In Wake Of EMT’s Death

March 28, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Rich Lamb

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two New York state lawmakers are sponsoring a bill they say could have possibly prevented the March 16 death of a Bronx fire department emergency medical technician run down by her car-jacked ambulance.

Brooklyn Republican Sen. Martin J. Golden and Democratic Assemblyman Joe Lentol announced legislation Tuesday to extend criminal penalties for acts that are part of ongoing criminal gang organizations.

The lawmakers say the man charged with the murder of 44-year-old EMT Yadira Arroyo had a history of criminal gang activity and similar legislation could have kept him off the streets. Jose Gonzalez, 25, is reportedly a Bloods gang member with 31 past arrests, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

“We need to be able to lock these people up and put them in jail where they belong,” Golden said.

The bill would increase penalties for gang-related violence, create anti-crime programs that focus on patterns of gang activity, and expand education and intervention to prevent the growth of street gangs. Any money seized from gangs would also be dedicated to gang prevention activities, Golden said.

Golden also introduced a separate measure to up penalties for anyone attacking a police officer, firefighter or EMT.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia