Jets Sign Former Colts O-Lineman Jonotthan Harrison

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets added a versatile piece to their offensive line Tuesday, signing free agent Jonotthan Harrison.
The Jets announced the move Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Harrison spent the past three seasons with the Colts after being undrafted coming out of Florida in 2014. While he was listed on last year’s roster as a center, he saw playing time at six positions along the line, including tight end.
The 6-foot-4, 308-pound lineman played in 44 of Indianapolis’ 48 regular season games over the past three years. Last season, he saw action in 13 games and started four at left guard.
MORE: Bowles: Jets Will Have Open Competition At Quarterback
The Colts declined to tender Harrison a qualifying offer this offseason, making him a free agent.
He is expected to add depth on the Jets’ offensive line and possibly compete at center with Wesley Johnson, who has not yet signed his restricted free agent tender.
The Jets’ offensive line is undergoing a makeover after the team released center Nick Mangold and tackle Breno Giacomini in February. Earlier this month, New York signed former Steelers and Jaguars tackle Kelvin Beachum, who is expected to compete against Brandon Shell for the starting right tackle job.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)