Express Yourself: 69 New Emojis Coming To Your Smartphone This Summer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’ve ever felt like you couldn’t quite express yourself — fear no more.
Smartphone users will have a lot more emojis to share come summertime, with the addition of 69 new symbols in the latest Emoji 5.0 update.
New emojis include a range of whimsical creatures — like mermaids, vampires and genies — along with more human images of a breastfeeding woman, yogis, rock climbers and a man with a full-grown beard.
The update is expected to roll out on June 30, and should be accessible on most smartphones.