‘I Thought It Was An Explosion:’ SUV Crashes Into Diner In Queens

March 28, 2017 12:30 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Breakfast at a Queens diner was shaken up by an SUV that crashed into the restaurant.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Skyline Diner in Floral Park.

Workers at the diner on Union Turnpike say a woman who had just left the restaurant got into her white SUV and backed up at a high rate of speed, smashing into a side doorway.

Witnesses say they believe the driver pressed on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

Waitresses inside say they thought the impact was an explosion.

“It was just a very loud crash and then when I came outside I saw the SUV,” waitress Rosemarie Shirlaw said. “It was quite frightening, I thought it was an explosion.”

The driver and her passenger were not seriously hurt. No one inside the diner was injured.

The Skyline Diner remained open for business.

