‘I Thought It Was An Explosion:’ SUV Crashes Into Diner In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Breakfast at a Queens diner was shaken up by an SUV that crashed into the restaurant.
It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Skyline Diner in Floral Park.
Workers at the diner on Union Turnpike say a woman who had just left the restaurant got into her white SUV and backed up at a high rate of speed, smashing into a side doorway.
Witnesses say they believe the driver pressed on the accelerator instead of the brakes.
Waitresses inside say they thought the impact was an explosion.
“It was just a very loud crash and then when I came outside I saw the SUV,” waitress Rosemarie Shirlaw said. “It was quite frightening, I thought it was an explosion.”
The driver and her passenger were not seriously hurt. No one inside the diner was injured.
The Skyline Diner remained open for business.