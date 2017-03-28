Trump Takes Aim At Obama’s Efforts To Curb Global Warming

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump will begin undoing former President Barack Obama’s sweeping plan to curb global warming.
Trump Tuesday is expected to sign an executive order to suspend, rescind or flag for review more than a half-dozen measures in an effort to boost domestic energy production in the form of fossil fuels.
That includes a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. The president’s order will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.
Trump, who has called global warming a “hoax,” has repeatedly criticized the power-plant rule and others as an attack on American workers and the struggling U.S. coal industry.
The Trump administration says they’re taking both a pro-growth and pro-environment approach.
Critics say initiatives that resist transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy will in fact hurt the economy, along with damaging the environment.
